The Cincinnati Reds have announced a number of roster moves. The most significant move involves Nick Senzel. The Reds have decided to send Nick Senzel down to Triple-A Louisville after he struggled for much of the 2023 MLB season.

With Senzel going down to the minors, outfielder Henry Ramos will take his place on the Reds' roster. Cincinnati also announced that a couple of players are getting closer to re-joining the big-league club. Pitcher Nick Lodolo will start a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League. Catcher Curt Casali was sent to Triple-A for a rehab assignment related to his left foot contusion.

Lodolo hasn't pitched for the Reds since May 6. Cincinnati needs all the pitching help it can get. The Reds are a half-game out of the playoff race with the National League's third-worst ERA.

The Reds also designated pitcher Eduardo Salazar for assignment.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

There had been rumors that Senzel would no longer be part of Cincinnati's roster. The Reds considered moving Senzel at the trade deadline, but the team didn't receive offers that they deemed acceptable.

Senzel is hitting .219/.290/.368 with nine home runs in 80 games. Those numbers don't accurately reflect how poorly the third baseman has performed at the plate in recent months. In each of the last three months, Senzel has posted a batting average below .144.

Since showing promise as a rookie in 2019, Senzel has never posted an OPS north of .658 for a single season.

Ramos has been terrific in the minor leagues. The outfielder hit .315/.399/.522 with nine home runs in 52 games. Ramos hit .242 with the Reds earlier in the season and is expected to come off the bench.