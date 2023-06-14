Starting pitcher Nick Lodolo will not be seeing action anytime soon as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury, but he and the Cincinnati Reds got some encouraging news when his MRI Tuesday reportedly reflected good results, according to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic.

Nick Lodolo had an MRI today with encouraging results, however he’s still in a boot an early August return is best case scenario — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) June 14, 2023

Nick Lodolo last stepped on the mound last May 6 against the Chicago White Sox, tossing 3.2 innings and allowing three earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and a free pass issued in a 5-3 Reds win at home. He was expected to make a start on May 13 against the Miami Marlins but was scratched ahead of that game due to ankle and calf issues. An MRI test would later reveal that Nick Lodolo has a stress reaction in his left tibia. He was initially placed on the 15-day injured list before the Reds decided to move him to the 60-day injured list earlier this June, which means he would be seeing action on the mound in the big leagues for around two months.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 25-year-old Nick Lodolo had not been pitching consistently for the Reds prior to the diagnosis of his injury. So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Lodolo has a 2-1 record but also carries a 6.29 ERA and a 1.748 WHIP. In addition, he has a 5.81 WHIP across seven appearances (all starts). He has gotten more susceptible to the long ball this year than in 2022, having allowed an average of 2.6 home runs per nine innings this year — up from 1.1 last season in which he went 4-7 with a 2.66 ERA and 1.258 WHIP.