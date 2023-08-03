Joey Votto has reached another milestone in his storied career with the Cincinnati Reds. When he hit a monster home run in the second inning of Wednesday night's game off of Chicago Cubs starter Drew Smyly, he became just the third player in franchise history to have at least 50 homers against a single team, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“With his 2nd homer of the day, Joey Votto now has 50 career HR vs the Cubs, becoming the 3rd player in Reds history with 50 HR vs a single opponent along with Frank Robinson (Cubs, Braves) and Johnny Bench (Braves).”

Votto's solo blast put the Reds ahead by three runs as well.

Robinson and Bench, of course, are two legends not just of the Reds but of the sport, so it's an honor for Votto to be part of such an extremely small group.

Votto, who will turn 40 in September, is having some sort of a resurgence this season, at least from the power perspective. He entered the game at Wrigley Field hitting just .205 this season, the same as last year's, but he already had nine home runs and a slugging percentage of .482. Back in 2022, he had 11 home runs and just a .370 slugging percentage in 91 games.

While the six-time All-Star's best days are now clearly behind, he can still leave Reds fans mesmerized from time to time.

Votto and the Reds are in a great position to make the MLB playoffs, but they still have to keep charging with the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cubs both breathing down hard on their necks in the National League Central division.