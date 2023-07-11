Hip-hop mogul Rick Ross has once again showcased his affinity for extravagant jewelry with his latest acquisition: a custom-made watch worth a staggering $20 million. The rapper took to Instagram to unveil the timepiece, created by renowned jeweler Jacob The Jeweler, HipHopDX confirms. In a FaceTime call with the creator, Ross expressed his excitement and gratitude for the watch's arrival in his city.

Rick Ross showing off his 1 of 1 Jacob & Co. watch reportedly priced at $20 million pic.twitter.com/FrZFy9jDVz — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 11, 2023

Describing the watch as the “billionaire,” Ross provided a close-up view of the meticulously crafted timepiece, emphasizing the meticulous attention to detail that went into its creation. Adorned with hundreds of stones, the watch is a true work of art that took over three and a half years to assemble. Rick Ross clarified that the stones on the watch are not emerald green but Tsavorites, making it truly unique and impossible to replicate.

Ross'ss extravagant purchase comes after he made a significant philanthropic gesture in June. The rapper donated a generous five-figure sum to a healthcare clinic in Georgia, ensuring its continued operation and preventing its closure.

Aside from his recent jewelry acquisition, Ross has been making headlines with his entertaining videos. One viral clip captured his attempts at performing tricks on a diving board during a star-studded pool party he hosted. However, his endeavors did not go as planned, resulting in a humorous moment for the guests in attendance.

In another attention-grabbing video, Ross showcased his luxurious lifestyle by test-driving a lavish 63-foot Lamborghini yacht. With his penchant for opulence and extravagant purchases, Ross continues to make waves in both the music industry and the world of high-end fashion.