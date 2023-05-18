Hip hop mogul Rick Ross is not backing down after Fayette County denied him a permit for his second annual car show. Despite the setback, Ross is determined to host the event for his thousands of fans on June 3 at his Promised Land estate in Fayetteville, GA, according to TMZ. In response to the county’s rejection, Ross has enlisted the help of event planning experts to ensure a smooth and compliant gathering.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ross addressed the situation and emphasized how the upcoming car show would benefit the local community. He encouraged his neighbors to seize the opportunity and capitalize on the influx of car enthusiasts by charging for parking, suggesting different rates based on proximity to the event. Ross highlighted the potential economic boost, citing increased demand for services like Airbnbs and gas sales on the day of the show.

Unfazed by the criticism, Ross emphasized the positive impact of the event on the financial literacy of the community, extending beyond Fayette County to neighboring areas. He urged residents to embrace the occasion, suggesting they print signs and charge $100 for parking spots closer to the Promised Land estate and $50 for those farther away. Ross emphasized the potential for profit and highlighted the additional benefits, such as car washes and providing meals for many people.

If the car show proceeds as planned, Ross has lined up performances by himself and Gucci Mane. His determination and seriousness about the event indicate that nothing will stand in his way.

Despite the permit denial, Ross remains focused on creating a successful and financially empowering experience for both attendees and the local community. By sharing his financial advice and encouraging entrepreneurial thinking, he aims to generate a positive impact and support the financial well-being of those involved.