Road 96: Mile 0, the prequel to Road 96, is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam with its release date starting today, April 4, 2023. DigixArt, the French studio behind the successful Road 96, 11 Memories Retold, and 5 Pégases Awards winner shares the latest on their Road to 96 Prequel. In this article, we share with you the Road 96: Mile 0 Release Date, Gameplay, and Details.

Gameplay and Storyline

Players will get a chance to utilize both Zoe and Kaito, two teenagers with different backgrounds and beliefs. They live and explore White Sands, a luxurious condominium where Petria’s elite reside and where Kaito’s parents work.

Zoe, referred to as “Madam Zoe” in public and babysitter of the president’s quirky son, Colton, is the norm in White Sands. Kaito on the other hand lives on the poor side of town where he must work alongside his parents just to make ends meet. Currently, he provides Zoe with a new outlook toward the government, her family, and even her memories as she is swayed to question her belief system.

You will be going through the different ports of White Sands and Zoe will encounter an eclectic cast of characters, some of which you will be familiar with if you have already played Road 96 previously. Nearly every person will approach and acknowledge Zoe or try to strike up a conversation, which contrasts with Kaito’s experience where his brief time as a protagonist is met with glares and snide remarks when meeting people at the same parts of the town given their upbringing and background.

As you go through the first-person exploration antics, gameplay will most likely be chatting with NPCs and poking around trash bins for collectibles (as they say, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure) with some mini-games here and there. Some mini-games will be puzzle-solving while the others are fairly simple tasks like putting together a torn note or finding your way into a locked building.

You will be spending most of your time in Zoe and Kaito’s hideout which is an abandoned construction site that doubles as a place to view stickers and listen to cassette tapes that you will be collecting as you explore White Sands. Spray paint cans that you will come across are used to add color to the wall you are tasked to create alongside Kaito. There will be an arcade cabinet where you can play and other minor activities that you can do but most of the time, making you spend extended periods in the hideout.

Road 96: Mile 0’s Details

Road 96: Mile 0 is a Narrative-Adventure game with a musical component created by DigixArt and published by Ravenscourt. In the game, as mentioned, you will be playing Zoe and Kaito. Their journey in Road 96: Mile 0 will challenge their friendship and everything they believe in. They say money doesn’t buy happiness or friendship. These teens are dreamers and they are going to learn where they belong. Will they remain friends?

ROAD 96 WORLD

Understand the previous event of Road 96 and what made Zoe flee from her home. Play as Zoe and Kaito to shape the evolution of their fate. Besides this, you will run into many of the colorful characters from Road 96. Get to experience another side of the troubled country of Petria.

IT’S ALL ABOUT FRIENDSHIP

This is a story about conflict and differences of opinion between two friends. Zoe and Kaito come from two different worlds, but they are unified by a powerful friendship. They will face many challenges, can they overcome them?

MUSICAL RIDES

The musical segments of the game are a real emotional experience that put you into the inner worlds of Zoe and Kaito. You will have to make choices and ride and dodge to find your way through these beautiful psychedelic trips.

