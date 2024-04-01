Doug Liman's Jake Gyllenhaal-led Road House remake was a knockout for Prime Video.
The studio is reporting that over 50 million people watched the film worldwide over its first two weekends on the streaming service. This is a brand new record for the streaming service on a worldwide basis.
“The groundbreaking, successful debut of Road House is a testament to the hard work and commitment from the entire Road House filmmaking team and the film's cast led by the phenomenal Jake Gyllenhaal,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said. “The world is absolutely loving this entertaining, action-packed ride anchored by the performances of Jake, Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Darren Barnet, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, JD Pardo, and the rest of our stellar cast.
“It's great to see the film taking off with both fans of the iconic original as well as a huge turnout from new audiences. This incredible film is really giving everyone something to talk about, and we couldn't be more proud!” Salke continued.
Road House premiered at the 2024 SXSW festival on March 8, 2024. It was the opening night film of the film festival in March. Prime Video subsequently released the film on the streaming platform on March 21.
This is a huge win for Prime Video. They have an extensive list of original TV series such as Invincible, The Boys, Reacher, and Jack Ryan. The streaming service's film slate includes The Big Sick, Air, and Beautiful Boy.
What is Road House?
Road House is Liman's take on the 1989 film of the same name. Patrick Swayze starred in the original film alongside Sam Elliott, Ben Gazzara, and Kelly Lynch. It followed a bouncer at a bar in Missouri who protects the bar from corruption. Since its release, Road House has become a cult classic. A sequel was released in 2006 with a new cast.
In the remake, Jake Gyllenhaal stars as a former UFC fighter, Elwood Dalton. He takes on a job as a bouncer at a bar in the Florida Keys. This job gets him entrenched with a local crime family, adding a new challenge that Dalton has to navigate.
The ensemble also features real-life UFC fighter Conor McGregor. He stars as the film's antagonist, Knox. Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, and Lukas Gage also star in the film.
Doug Liman directed the film based on a script from Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry. Liman is known for his past work including Swingers, The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Jumper, and Edge of Tomorrow. He also directed Chaos Walking with Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland prior to Road House. Coming up, he will direct The Instigators with Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Hong Chau, and Paul Walter Hauser.
Road House is streaming on Prime Video.