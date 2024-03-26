Prime Video's April has quite a lot in store for its subscribers, and ComicBook.com has the list.
The much-awaited live-action adaptation of Fallout will premiere this month. The series was created by Westworld's Jonathan Nolan and will premiere on April 11, and all episodes for its first season will be released entirely.
Hit shows House and Eureka will have all of their seasons available starting April 1.
The Academy Award-nominated The Holdovers will also premiere towards the end of the month, on April 29. The film won one Oscar for first time nominee, Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the most recent 96th Academy Awards.
Check out the full list below on what's available this April on Prime Video.
April 1
Age Of Adaline
Airplane II: The Sequel
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Blockers
Boomerang
Chaplin
Cheech & Chong Get Out Of My Room
Chinatown
Cloverfield
Disturbia
El Dorado
Fighting with My Family
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Heist
Henry Fool
Hotel for Dogs
Inside Job (2010)
It's Complicated
Jarhead
Jesus Christ Superstar
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Lone Survivor
Lords Of Dogtown
Macgruber
Memoirs Of A Geisha
Mimic
Money Monster
Monster Trucks
Nebraska
Neighbors
Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior
Out of Sight
Red Eye
Richard Jewell
Rosemary's Baby
Saturday Night Fever
Snatch
The Adventures of Tintin
The Aviator
The Big Short
The Front Page
The Heartbreak Kid
The House Bunny
The Last Temptation of Christ
The Notebook
The Ring Two
The Station Agent
The Stepford Wives
The Sweetest Thing
The Truth About Charlie
The Way Back
The Young Messiah
Titanic
To Catch a Thief
To Write Love On Her Arms
Top Gun
Total Recall
Wayne's World
We Own The Night
We Were Soldiers
When The Game Stands Tall
White Noise
Blaze and the Monster Machines Vol2 S1-S2
Eureka S1-S5
House S1-S8
April 2
Pet Sematary: Bloodlines
Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain
April 4
Música
April 5
How To Date Billy Walsh
Hit S3
April 8
Unforgotten S5
April 9
The Exorcist: Believer
April 11
Fallout (2024)
April 18
Going Home with Tyler Cameron
April 22
Spectre (2015)
April 25
THEM: The Scare
April 29
The Holdovers