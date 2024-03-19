Jake Gyllenhaal seems game to play Batman in the DCU.
After auditioning for Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy and starring in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Gyllenhaal seems game to return to the genre. Speaking to ScreenRant about his new film, Road House, Gyllenhaal called the prospect of playing Batman an “honor.” However, he likened stepping into the big shoes of previous actors to playing Iago in Othello.
“Oh, man. That's a classic. It's an honor,” Gyllenhaal said. “Speaking of playing roles that other incredible actors have played in the past, to me actually roles that other incredible actors have played in the past, which, to me, actually, when I think about it, I'm going to play Iago in Othello with Denzel Washington, and I think about like the history of actors that have played that role throughout time, and I'm intimidated by that.
“So that's the first level. That's what I'm working on right now. But, of course, it would be an honor always. Those types of things and those roles are classics,” he continued.
Currently, Robert Pattinson plays Batman in Matt Reeves' universe. However, that appears to be separate from the DCU that James Gunn is building.
In Road House, Gyllenhaal plays Dalton, a former UFC fighter working at a roadhouse. The new Doug Liman film is a remake of the 1989 film of the same name that starred Patrick Swayze in the lead role.
Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal is an acclaimed actor known for his roles in Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain, Zodiac, and Prisoners. He has also starred in Nightcrawler, Nocturnal Animals, and Ambulance.
He has also starred in the superhero genre, playing Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home. It's unclear if Gyllenhaal will ever be offered the role of the DCU's Batman. After having Ben Affleck play the role, it'd be cool to see Gyllenhaal don the cape and cowl.