The rise of social media has been generally a great thing for sports in general. Social media has allowed people to talk about sports more, as well as generate publicity for up-and-coming players. However, we've also seen a dark side of social media rear its head. A prime example of this is “Baby Gronk”, the supposed successor of Rob Gronkowski.

While it was a heartwarming story at first, feelings toward Baby Gronk changed because of the attitude of his father, Jake San Miguel. Fans have noted San Miguel's “toxic” behavior with regards to his son's fame. As it turns out, even Baby Gronk's namesake Rob Gronkowski is tired of San Miguel's antics, per the New York Post.

“Yeah, it’s to a point where it’s awkward. It’s too far,” Gronkowski told Barstool Sports at Tight End University. “Four weeks ago, my brother told me, ‘Yo, have you seen Baby Gronk?’ ‘Did I see him? ‘ I go. ‘His dad hit me up 500 times already.’ He goes, ‘Don’t do anything.’ The dad is so annoying. And this was like five, six weeks ago. And then all of a sudden, two weeks later, it’s coming out everywhere. My brother died laughing.”

Gronkowski also said later in the interview that he plans to issue a cease-and-desist against San Miguel and his family. Whether this is true or said in a joking fashion is unclear, but what's clear is Gronkowski's displeasure towards the Baby Gronk craze.

Gronkowski isn't the only former player fuming about the Baby Gronk situation. Other former players have spoken out against San Miguel's attitude towards his son, noting that giving this much fame to a young athlete can't be good. We'll see how San Miguel's family responds to this.