Madden “Baby Gronk” San Miguel and Olivia Dunne are two of the biggest sensations on the internet. This TikTok going over a recent interaction between Baby Gronk and Livvy Dunne might be the most insane thing currently going viral.

this video is making me feel schizophrenic pic.twitter.com/PA6sDXLkSb — cock sportello (@BenShh1) June 6, 2023

“Livvy just convinced Baby Gronk to commit to LSU…Livvy even he hugged Baby Gronk.”

If you are not in tune with the social media lingo of the day, this could be a very hard video to follow. Apparently, Baby Gronk has some serious Rizz, and he used it on Livvy Dunne. There really is no telling what this exactly means, but the TikTok makes it seem like it is a pretty big deal.

Of course, the TikTok is entirely fabricated, as it implies that San Miguel is on his way to play college football at LSU. He is definitely a sensation on the internet for his gridiron highlights, but the 10-year-old is far from being a college football star.

For Livvy Dunne, this is nothing new for the face of NIL. She is the second highest paid college athlete behind Bronny James, so finding herself going viral on social media is probably commonplace nowadays. The LSU gymnast might be a very good athlete, but she is destined to continue to make a name for herself off of the mats.

In the end, this video is pretty funny and should be taken at face value. Baby Gronk and Livvy Dunne are both huge names on the internet and this TikTok really just seems like a ploy to hop on some viral trends.