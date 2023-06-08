The sports world is changing as we know it, and one new sensation on social media is Baby Gronk. The 10-year-old named Madden San Miguel is a youth football player that has captivated social media followers everywhere. He recently was on a viral TikTok video with LSU star Olivia Dunne.

Now, his father, Jake San Miguel, has offered a bold Bronny James take during an exclusive interview with Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

“It’s bigger than people think and it’s only getting bigger. He just got posted on TMZ today. It’s probably one of the bigger things on the internet as an influencer. He could be bigger than Bronny James.”

Now, this is a bold take for a 10-year-old. Bronny James has had eyeballs on him for a long time, especially considering he is the son of LeBron James. With him headed to play college basketball at USC, even more eyes will be on him.

But, for Baby Gronk, this was the plan all along, as his father revealed in the interview:

“I’ve had a plan for my son since before he was born. It’s playing out now…Everything we do for content is on purpose. Everything is planned out. Just being a creator and being an influencer.”

His father also mentioned that they make around $100,000 a year on this type of content, and it should continue to grow as Baby Gronk gets older and starts to land college offers and eventually NIL deals. If Baby Gronk becomes anything close to Bronny James, this will be a massive victory for the San Miguel family.