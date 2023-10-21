While he is no longer making big plays on the field, former All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski is making big news off of it. Gronkowski is taking over as host of the Los Angeles Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

In addition to Gronkowski following up on Jimmy Kimmel's hosting tenure of the event, the college bowl game is getting a new name. The game between the 5th-place team in the Pac-12 representative and the 1st-place team in the Mountain West Conference will be known as the “L.A. Bowl Hosted by Gronk.”

Gronkowski is supposed to bring flair and a unique identity to the bowl game. “At the trophy presentation, Gronkowski will present the winning team with the bowl game’s one-of-a-kind L.A. Bowl Hosted by Gronk championship belt,” the press release said.

The makeup of the bowl game will undergo changes after the current season because the Pac-12 is undergoing major alterations in the makeup of the conference.

The game will be played December 16. “Football has brought me so many incredible opportunities and I’m thrilled to return to college football as the host of my very own bowl game,” Rob Gronkowski said.

The likely Pac-12 representatives to play in the game include the Oregon Ducks, Utah Utes, Arizona Wildcats, UCLA Bruins and Washington State Cougars. USC, Washington and Oregon State are the leading teams in the Pac-12, and are more likely to be playing later in the bowl season at more prestigious bowl games.

The Air Force Falcons and UNLV Rebels are the most likely teams to represent the Mountain West Conference at this point. Other contenders include the Wyoming Cowboys, Fresno State Bulldogs and Boise State Broncos.