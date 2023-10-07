Earlier this week, an anonymous Pac-12 coach took a shot at the play of Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The critical comments come amidst a breakout season for Shedeur in his first season of Power 5 conference play.

The coach said, “I think they want to rack up some stats for Shedeur. He really holds on to the ball a long time. I think he takes sacks because he doesn’t want to affect his completion percentage,” via Daniel Chavkin of Sports Illustrated.

“He’s playing a little different than he did earlier in the season. Before he showed that, he was willing to step up and escape through the B-gaps. Now, he’s retreating more.”

Sanders responded to the quotes saying, “That coach, whoever said that, is goofy, lame,” via Well Off Media on Youtube.

While Shedeur Sanders has taken a whopping 25 sacks, that doesn't make the coach's accusations correct. For one, the Buffaloes are still building their roster as it's only been less than a year since Deion Sanders came to the school. It would be one thing if Sanders was taking tons of sacks behind the USC offensive line, but Colorado doesn't have a top O-line yet. If anything, it's impressive Sanders is playing so great while getting sacked 5x a game.

Sanders has certainly put up excellent numbers in his first five games. He's completed 74.8% of his passes for 1,781 yards and 15 touchdowns to just two interceptions. The Buffaloes passer has also led his team to a 3-2 record, with their only losses coming at the hands of two AP Top 10 teams.

Sanders and Colorado football next play Arizona State on Saturday.