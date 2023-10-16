We already know that Rob Gronkowski was among the earliest supporters of a prospective relationship between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and music icon/diehard Chiefs fan Taylor Swift. But recently we've learned that Rob Gronkowski doesn't just consider Kelce among the most dateable bachelors in the NFL. Gronk also thinks quite highly of the way Travis Kelce handles his business on the field.

“If you're talking about a tight end, he's the best tight end in terms of catching the ball. There's no doubt about it, you can't even argue,” Rob Gronkowski said of the Chiefs tight end in an appearance on the Ryen Russillo Podcast. While it may not be as open and shut as Gronk makes it out to be, there's certainly as strong of a case to be made for Travis Kelce's GOAT tight end status as anyone else's.

Per Stat Muse, only four tight ends in NFL history have recorded over 10,000 yards receiving in their careers. Travis Kelce currently sits fourth on that list, but he's played far fewer games (149) than Tony Gonzalez (270 games and 15,127 yards), Jason Witten (271 games and 13,046 yards), and Antonio Gates (231 games and 11,841 yards). You could make just as for Gronkowski, who finished his career with 143 games, 9,286 yards, and a staggering 92 touchdowns.

Even though Travis Kelce is 34 years old, he doesn't seem to be slowing down just yet. Alongside two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes and offensive mastermind Andy Reid, the Chiefs star tight end is looking for his eighth consecutive season with at least 1,000 yards receiving. Pending good health, Kelce could have a few more years of high-end production before he finally trails off.