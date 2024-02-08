It's been very difficult for the actor.

Robert De Niro opened up about how he felt when his grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, tragically passed away from an overdose.

The 19-year-old died in New York on July 2 from the toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine, according to the New York City Chief Medical Examiner Office.

Robert De Niro opens up about loss of grandson

PEOPLE interviewed the iconic actor about what he experienced going through this tragedy.

“It's just a shock,” De Niro said. “[I] never thought it would happen.”

As he reflected more, he stated, “And I just then started thinking about all the things I could have, should have done maybe with him. I don't know if that would've made a difference. And so that's always playing through my mind.”

The Killers of the Flower Moon added, “It shouldn't have happened.”

Fortunately, an arrest has been made in the case that can help prevent this kind of tragedy from happening again.

Sophia Marks was arrested due to her connection with his death a few weeks after the incident. A criminal complaint said, “Marks sold a total of 50 suspected counterfeit oxycodone pills to an undercover police officer. On July 13, following Marks' second sale to the undercover officer, she was arrested and found to be in possession of approximately 156 more suspected counterfeit oxycodone pills and approximately $1,500 in cash.”

Eventually, Marks was charged with one count of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and alprazolam. A maximum sentence could be up to 20 years for those charges. Additionally, she was charged with two counts of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl. Those counts also carry a max of 20 years.

Robert De Niro surely has a long way to go in dealing with this awful tragedy, but at least he's starting to discuss it openly. This could help bring light to drug overdoses and prevention.