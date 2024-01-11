Robert De Niro was asked to Jennifer Lawrence's rehearsal dinner early.

Robert De Niro left Jennifer Lawrence's rehearsal dinner early, she revealed at the Golden Globes.

The two previously starred in Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy together.

De Niro leaving “just genuinely made me feel better”

It wasn't anything personal against De Niro. Talking to E! News at the Golden Globes, Lawrence revealed the awful conditions. The guests at her wedding were all cold, with her grandmother “almost” dying. That's why she sent De Niro, who was 76 at the time, home (and the fact he didn't know anyone there).

“I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn't know anybody and he's kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn't what he wants to be doing. I don't want him here,'” Lawrence revealed. “So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home' and he was nice—he like talked to my parents and was polite—but I was like, ‘Go.'”

She then revealed that De Niro leaving “just genuinely made me feel better.”

In 2013, Lawrence won an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Silver Linings Playbook. She would subsequently be nominated for her performances in American Hustle and Joy, her other two films with De Niro.

At the Golden Globes, Jennifer Lawrence was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her role in No Hard Feelings.

Robert De Niro was at the Golden Globes representing Killers of the Flower Moon, his tenth collaboration with Martin Scorsese. He was up for Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture. Killers of the Flower Moon was nominated for six other awards that night.