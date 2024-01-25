The Oscar-nominated actor is happy to be a father again.

Robert De Niro opened up about being a father to a newborn at 80.

The iconic actor had an interview with AARP, where he discussed parenthood at his age and how joyous it is.

Robert De Niro discusses being a father at 80

De Niro has a new baby girl, born last April, with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen. It's the Oscar-nominated actor's 7th child but the first with Chen.

The Taxi Driver star said about fatherhood, “It feels great.”

He added, “Everything that I'm consumed with or worried about just goes away when I look at her. It's wonderous. When she gets older — who knows? But that very sweet way she has of looking at you, taking you in, thinking and watching and observing…”

De Niro gets a bit emotional talking about it. Part of it might be due to grief of losing his oldest grandchild, Leandro, last July to a drug overdose.

In the interview, the star also discusses his latest role.

“William Hale, he's very charming, very polite,” he says of his character in Killer of the Flower Moon. “He likes the Osage. Or thinks he does. And he feels that they like him, which some of them probably did. He speaks their language, and he deals with them on a one-to-one basis. It's almost like, ‘Nothing personal.'”

He also added on about the theme of the movie and how it relates to today's society.

“As a country, we have not allowed certain stories to be told because they're painful reminders,” he said. “Well, it doesn't matter if the history is painful. It's what happened.”

Robert De Niro is enjoying fatherhood, along with acting. We'll see if he can add to his credentials for winning an Oscar for his latest role. In the meantime, he's surely busy changing diapers.