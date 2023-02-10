The Houston Rockets made a long awaited move at Thursday’s NBA trade deadline when they shipped out veteran guard Eric Gordon to the Los Angeles Clippers. Gordon’s name had been mentioned in trade chatter for a while now and he was considered one of the most likely players to be traded at the NBA trade deadline. It appeared as if Gordon had grown tired of the losing with the Rockets although he maintained his professionalism the entire time no matter what. While Gordon may have had issue with the product on the court, he held no ill will towards the Rockets fans that had supported him throughout it all. He took to social media on Thursday to express his sentiments to the fans and the organization as a whole

Clutch city. Thank you for embracing me. Thank you for helping me grow as a basketball player and as a man. Thank you for becoming my home and my family! Since day one, I have been blown away by the organization, the fans and this city. (Continued in comments)… pic.twitter.com/GOKczm2Y2p — Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) February 10, 2023

(Continued)… No words can fully express my gratitude towards Leslie Alexander, the Fertitta Family, my teammates, and all of Red Nation. It’s been an amazing seven seasons. As I get ready for my next journey, I’ll always be thankful for my time in the H. All love Houston 🤘🏾❤️ — Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) February 10, 2023

Eric Gordon joined the Rockets as a free agent following the 2016 offseason. The Rockets had acquired James Harden in a trade a few seasons before and were looking to build a contending team. In total Gordon spent six and a half seasons with the Rockets and in that span he averaged 15.7 points per game, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 36 percent from the three-point line. This season, Gordon was averaging 13.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists with shooting splits of 43.9 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from the three-point line.

This will be Gordon’s second go-round the the Clippers who drafted him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2008 draft. He was part of the blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans that brought Chris Paul to the Clippers.