By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Houston Rockets have fully embraced the rebuild. While the losses are to be expected, longtime guard Eric Gordon isn’t seeing as much progress as fans would hope from their young core.

Eric Gordon, who’s been the subject of a bevy of trade rumors, spoke out about the Rockets youngsters not exactly developing in key areas, at least in his eyes (via RealGM):

“There’s no improvement,” Gordon said when asked what improvement he’s seen from Houston since the beginning of the season.

Gordon is in his seventh season with the Rockets and has seen what winning looks like firsthand back when Houston was atop the Western Conference standings battling with the Golden State Warriors. From his perspective, the team still lacks the selflessness necessary to succeed.

“Same old thing all year. We have a small margin for error,” the Rockets vet continued. “It’s a lot of things. It’s mindset. You got to play for one another. Do what’s right by your teammates. If you do that, it’d be more fun. You give yourself a better chance to win”

Could Eric Gordon simply be expediting the process for his exit to join a contender before the NBA trade deadline? Maybe. But it’s hard to imagine that he isn’t speaking what he believes to be the truth on a Rockets team that continues to dwell among the dregs of the NBA.

The Rockets indeed do have a few tantalizing talents on rookie contracts. But they seem lightyears away from any real form of contention. Eric Gordon almost assuredly won’t be there to witness it happen if ever it does.