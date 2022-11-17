Published November 17, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is on the receiving end of a massive backlash after he seemed to purposely hit Dallas Mavericks big man Dwight Powell to the face with his knee.

Early in the first quarter of the contest, Martin went up for a massive throwdown against the Mavs. However, he didn’t stop there, as he proceeded to knee Powell who was waiting under the rim.

Martin got hit with a flagrant for the action, especially since he appeared to do it intentionally. Video replays of the incident showed the Rockets youngster looking at Powell before hitting him on the face.

Kenyon Martin Jr. picked up a flagrant on this play 🎥: @BallySportsSWpic.twitter.com/ZNrwKhubUk — FanSided (@FanSided) November 17, 2022

Naturally, a lot of fans were angry over the incident. While Dwight Powell is fortunately safe with a minor bruising near the eye, several people couldn’t help but call out Kenyon Martin Jr. After all, it does look like a dirty play.

“Kenyon Martin Jr… what was that bruh?” media outlet Overtime wrote, while Kirk Henderson of Mavs Moneyball said, “Kenyon Martin Jr. always plays like the mavericks insulted his father or something.”

Others argued that Martin should have been ejected for that ugly gesture.

“Kenyon Martin Jr. needs to get ejected for that,” one Twitter user said. Another commented, “Damn that was f*cking dirty!!! Fuck Kenyon Martin jr!!!