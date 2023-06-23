The Houston Rockets are “close” to hiring former San Antonio Spurs center Tiago Splitter as an assistant for Ime Udoka's staff, according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko.

Splitter and Udoka were on staff with the Brooklyn Nets in 2021-22. Splitter has been with the Nets since the 2019-20 season.

Udoka has also reportedly brought three assistants from his lone season with the Boston Celtics in 2021-22: Aaron Miles, Mike Moser and Ben Sullivan.

Ime Udoka was hired as the Rockets' coach in February. He was the head coach for the Celtics in 2022, leading the team to the NBA Finals. However, he was suspended for a season due to a reported improper relationship with a staff member.

The Celtics promoted assistant Joe Mazzulla to head coach. Boston reached the Eastern Conference Finals and was one game short of becoming the first NBA team to come back and win a series after it trailed 3-0.

Udoka, who is 45 years old, will lead an up-and-coming Rockets team. Houston, which was coached by Stephen Silas, had not won more than 22 games in his tenure.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Rockets have talented young players, including guard Jalen Green (22.1 points per game in 2022-23) and forwards Alperen Sengun (14.8 points) and Jabari Smith Jr. (12.8 points per game). Houston took Overtime Elite guard Amen Thompson with the No. 4 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft. At No. 20, the Rockets selected Villanova forward Cam Whitmore.

Thompson is seen as an athletic player who has great work ethic. Whitmore is perceived to be one of the steals of the draft.