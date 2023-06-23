Overtime Elite has officially left their imprint on the NBA Draft. Amen Thompson, who along with his twin brother Ausur, is a flag-bearer for this alternative option to college basketball and is intent on showing that his unconventional path to the league will still result in substantial success.

The Houston Rockets are counting on it after selecting the 20-year-old guard with the No. 4 overall pick. Skeptics who think a year playing college basketball or in the G-League would have been time better spent for the Thompson twins should at least be on board with this landing spot. Amen can progress and develop a weak jump shot while Houston continues to work its way through this complete rebuild. There will be no pressure on him to immediately propel this team into playoff contention.

But that does not mean he will just fade into the background during his rookie year. This franchise is pleased with the young pieces it has in Jalen Green, Jabari Smith, Alperen Sengun and Kevin Porter Jr., to name a few. Thompson is being hand-picked to bind all that talent together, so that the Rockets can take that next leap towards becoming a cohesive, disciplined unit.

Although he had less national exposure than both Green and Smith, Thompson could end up being the most important component of this blueprint. Whether or not this pick works out, the organization's vision is becoming much clearer after the 2023 NBA Draft. There is ample reason to think things will work out, though.

Amen Thompson has superb athleticism (per @BiasedHouston), elite playmaking skills and a good head on his shoulders. All of those attributes should enable him to enjoy a smooth transition into the pros. As you can tell, I'm feeling confident in this prospect. But just how much? Here are two bold predictions for Amen Thompson's rookie season with the Rockets.

I was fighting for my LIFE to explain how Amen Thompson was the right pick for the Houston #Rockets after we fell to 4. You’ll get it sooner than later if you don’t get it by now. pic.twitter.com/GFWwOW0jDo — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) June 23, 2023

Amen Thompson will average 6.0 assists per game

Houston has plenty of guards but is lacking a true point guard who can lead the offense. Thompson checks that box immediately. Although his 5.9 assists per game in the regular season were actually less than his brother Ausur, Amen led Overtime Elite with 9.2 per game in the playoffs. The competition is below what the City Reapers star would have faced in the NCAA or in the G-League, but the passing prowess should translate to the NBA.

And the Rockets desperately need it to. They ranked last in assists per game with 22.4, via NBA.com, with Porter Jr.'s 5.7 leading the way. Earning significant playing time right away might be tough for Thompson, but he fills a big need for this team. Head coach Ime Udoka should give him the reins and afford him the opportunity to push the pace.

There are other guys who can handle scoring duties. Thompson's 3-point deficiencies (25 percent) are unlikely to dissipate in his rookie season. Until he hones his perimeter game, playmaking and defense will be the main ways he adds value. A top-five pick is a big investment, so look for the OTE Champion to quickly flash his skills and meld nicely with a young core who is going to be much more dangerous with a proper maestro.

Addition of Amen Thompson helps Rockets win 35 games

35 wins is hardly a notable achievement, but that would be a marked improvement from the combined 59 Houston has amassed over the last three seasons. This team has too much athleticism and talent to not make a considerable jump. 13 more victories than last year is something Udoka and this group can build off going forward.

And Thompson is going to be instrumental to that upward trend. He is arguably the best athlete in the 2023 NBA Draft class with a 6-foot-7 frame and 7-foot wingspan. His active hands make opposing players uncomfortable and force mistakes, as evidenced by the 2.3 steals per game he averaged last season. Defense is another area of great need for this team, and Thompson will instantly have an impact on that end of the floor.

Ime Udoka quickly assimilated with the Boston Celtics, and while there is a much steeper learning curve with the Rockets, he should be able to mobilize all of this young talent. Amen Thompson's poise and strong intangibles will make that job easier. To call him the missing link would be to suggest Houston is a piece away from contending.

That is not true. But he is the piece they need for some meaningful results to finally show in the front office's ongoing construction project. Amen Thompson is set-up to have a prosperous rookie campaign just as long as he leans into his strengths. The end result will be a franchise that finally begins to realize its potential.