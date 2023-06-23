Cam Whitmore was long expected to go in the lottery, but medical concerns resulted in a stunning slide. Now, Whitmore will begin his professional career with the Houston Rockets after being taken with the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

One of the best prospects coming from the college basketball ranks this year, Whitmore proved to be one of the draft's best talents because of his length and athletic abilities. A strong, high-flying wing who can guard multiple positions, Whitmore is a very intriguing player who has a chance to have a fantastic rookie season.

When he is on the floor, Whitmore's team knows they are getting the most from him on both ends, which is why Houston could not pass up on him here after he fell so far. Here is everything you need to know about the newest member of the Rockets, who could wind up getting a huge steal at No. 20 after drafting Amen Thompson at No. 4 earlier.

Cam Whitmore's Pre-College Basketball Career

An attendee of Archbishop Spalding High School in Maryland, Cam Whitmore was selected to play in the 2022 McDonald's All-American Boys Game. He also represented the United States in the 2022 FIBA Under-18 Americas Championship, where he was named the MVP of the tournament after scoring 30 points in the championship game. A five-star recruit and one of the best basketball prospects in the country coming out of high school, Whitmore committed to play for Villanova over the likes of Illinois and North Carolina. While he did not put up flashy numbers in his only collegiate season, Whitmore still had himself an impressive freshman year.

Cam Whitmore's College Basketball Career

Playing in 26 games with the Wildcats while missing seven due to a thumb injury, Cam Whitmore ended up averaging 12.5 points while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor. He was named the Big East Conference Men's Basketball Freshman of the Year as a result. Despite losing in the conference tournament and not making it to the NCAA Tournament, Whitmore still stood out at Villanova and had his best game of the season against a Top-25 Xavier team in January. In 35 minutes of play, the most in a single game during his freshman year, Whitmore scored a career-high 26 points on 11-18 shooting, including three made three-pointers in this game.

Missing the Big Dance obviously resulted in him not being as hyped up of a prospect as the likes of Brandon Miller and Jarace Walker, but NBA personnel had their eyes on Whitmore ever since he committed to play for Villanova. He proved to be a factor defensively and as an attacking wing during his freshman year, which is why he solidified himself as a top-10 pick in this year's draft. The Rockets know what they are getting with Whitmore as long as he stays healthy, and his ability to play faster and stronger than his opponents is what makes him an intriguing fit in Houston.

Cam Whitmore's NBA Draft Fit With Rockets

What really makes Cam Whitmore stand out on the Rockets is the fact that he can guard multiple positions and will instantly be a factor in any role his team needs him in. Whitmore can rebound, he can disrupt passing lanes, he can knock down shots from the perimeter and, best of all, he is still growing as a ball handler and shooter.

The Rockets will add a high-energy guy on the wing as they continue to add to their intriguing young core. While it seems there are some concerns about Whitmore's medicals, it makes all the sense in the world for Houston to take a swing on him at this spot. The Rockets were reportedly looking at trading this pick, but they wind up staying at 20 and get a guy who many thought should have been a lottery talent. This could wind up being a massive steal.