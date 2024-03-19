The Houston Rockets are on the East Coast to take on the Washington Wizards Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Wizards prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Rockets are 32-25 this season, but they are on a five-game win streak. Houston has already beat the Wizards once this season, as well. In that game, the Rockets dropped 135 points. Jalen Green had 37 points and eight rebounds to lead the team. Fred VanVleet finished with 27 points and nine rebounds, as well. As a team, the Rockets shot 58.6 percent from the field, and 21 of their 24 free throw attempts. Houston will have a fully healthy team heading into this game as they look to extend their win streak.
The Wizards are 11-57, and they have lost their last four games. Washington did score 119 points in the loss against the Rockets earlier this season. In the loss, Deni Avdija had 24 points while Kyle Kuzma put up 23. Jordan Poole had a team-high 25 points off the bench, as well. As a team, the Wizards shot 49.5 percent from the field, and they made 12 threes. Kuzma, Avdija, Marvin Bagley III, Tyus Jones, and Bilal Coulibaly are all dealing with injuries heading into this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Rockets-Wizards Odds
Houston Rockets: -9 (-110)
Moneyline: -400
Washington Wizards: +9 (-110)
Moneyline: +315
Over: 229 (-110)
Under: 229 (-110)
How to Watch Rockets vs. Wizards
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: Space City Home Network, Monumental Sports Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Rockets put up 135 points in their first game against the Wizards, and that makes it very easy to win games. I am not sure they will put up 135 in this game, but they should be able to have a good offensive game, nonetheless. Washington allowed 124.0 points per game, which is the most in the NBA. When the Rockets score 120 points or more this season, they are 11-7. It does not happen often, but if they win they do it. If the Rockets can take advantage of a bad defense in this game, they will be able to cover this spread.
Houston usually plays decent enough defense. They allow the 10th-fewest points per game, and they should be able to hold the Wizards down in this game. This is especially with the Wizards injuries they are dealing with. It would not be shocking to see the Rockets hold the Wizards under 115 points in this game. If Houston can do that, they are going to cover this spread on the road.
Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Wizards scored 119 points in their first matchup with Houston. Their defense is never good, so Washington needs to keep up on offense. When the Wizards score 115 points or more this season, they have gotten seven of their 11 wins. Putting up over 115 is the Wizards' best chance to cover this spread. Houston is 4-24 when they allow 115 points or more this season, so the Wizards would have a great chance to win this game if they put up that much.
Final Rockets-Wizards Prediction & Pick
I am not going to overthink this game. The Wizards are not a good team, and they are not playing well. The Rockets, on the other hand, have been able to play some of their best basketball on the entire season lately. I will take Houston to cover the spread.
Final Rockets-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -9 (-110)