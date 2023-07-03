On Monday, July 3rd, we have a full slate of baseball and Fanduel is running a same-game parlay that's paying out over 19-1 odds. We take a look at this same-game parlay on our MLB prop odds series this Monday, July 3rd.

With a ton of options on the board, it is always good when Fanduel runs these same-game promos to help us decide where to place our money. This promo has four player props from two separate games into one same-game parlay. Let's take a look at what Fanduel's same-game promo has to offer.

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds

MLB Same Game Parlay Odds: +409 or +299 for (ATL-CLE) & +409 (BAL-NYY)

Ronald Acuna Jr. to Record 2+ Total Bases

Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the best hitters in the league and has been having a great season. He has a .336 batting average, which is the second-highest in the league. Additionally, he has hit 21 home runs this season, which is the eighth-most in the league.

While Gavin Williams is a highly-touted prospect, he has struggled in his limited time in the majors. Giving up 4 earned runs and 1 home run in just 12.2 innings pitched. Acuna Jr. has been on a tear with a 13-game hitting streak while having 2+ total bases in 11 of 13 games. This should be a breeze for one of the best hitters in the entire major league.

Jose Ramirez to Record 2+ Total Bases

Jose Ramirez is one of the best hitters in the American League and has been having a great season. He is at the top of the leaderboard in the majors with 52 RBIs and is batting .293 with 13 home runs. Additionally, he already has 38 extra-base hits, he is slugging .511 with an OBP of .873.

Ramirez has hit safely in 10 of his last 13 games with multiple hits and walks in at least 7 of those 10 games. He will be going against a stud in Bryce Elder but the young pitcher has yet to pitch against Ramirez who is generally hard to pitch against as he issues a lot of walks and makes contact against opposing pitchers.

Austin Hays to Record 2+ Total Bases

Austin Hays is a powerful hitter who has shown the ability to hit for extra bases. He has hit 8 home runs this season and has recorded 32 extra-base hits in 76 games. Additionally, he has been playing well recently before his more recent game against the Twins as he has been safely on base in 5-straight.

Austin Hays isn't a hitter that strikes out a ton as he usually makes contact against opposing pitchers. German will need to pitch around Hays which will give him ample opportunities to get on base as German gives up a ton of hard contact. We know that German is coming off a perfect game against arguably the worst lineup in baseball in the Oakland Athletics but he was hit hard in his two previous games prior, giving up 15 runs on 15 hits along with 5 home runs.

DJ LeMahieu to Record 2+ Total Bases

DJ LeMahieu is a consistent hitter who has shown the ability to hit for extra bases. He has a career .303 batting average and has recorded 246 extra-base hits in 1,223 games. Additionally, he has been hitting well recently, recording four hits in his last five games.