The Kansas City Royals are on the west coast to take on the Oakland Athletics for the start of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Royals-Athletics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

These are the two worst teams in the MLB, and the Athletics won two of three games in their first series of the year. That series was in early May, though. However, in those three games, Salvador Perez had six hits in the three games. One of those hits was a home run. Bobby Witt Jr and Freddy Fermin were the other two active players to go yard in the series. As a team, the Royals hit .263 and scored 17 runs in the three games. On the mound, the Royals had a 5.67 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, and 7.7 K/9.

The Athletics hit .283 in the series back in May. Esteury Ruiz and Ryan Noda had five hits each in the three games. Noda had four extra base hits. J.J Bleday and Brent Rooker had a home run in the series, as well. In total, the Athletics had 13 extra base hits in the three games. On the mound, Oakland pitched to the tune of a 5.88 ERA. They had a 1.65 WHIP, and 6.2 K/9, as well. They did get a quality start in one of the games.

Tucker Davidson will be the starting pitcher for the Royals in the game. Paul Blackburn will get the ball for the Athletics.

Here are the Royals-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-Athletics Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-194)

Oakland Athletics: -1.5 (+160)

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How To Watch Royals vs. Athletics

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City, NBC Sports California

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals have been hitting the ball very well in the month of August. Since August first, the Royals are second in batting average, second in hits, first in stolen bases, fifth in runs scored, and eighth in OPS. Kansas City has been one of the best offenses in the MLB this month, and they should be able to keep it going against the Athletics. The Royals are going to have to hit in order to win this game. If the Royals do that, they will cover the spread.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

Paul Blackburn has been very good for the Athletics. He has 18 2/3 innings pitched in August, and they all have been pretty good. He has allowed just 16 hits, struck out 18, and he has a 1.93 ERA. Those starts were against much better offenses than the Royals, if we are looking at season long stats. Blackburn should be able to keep pitching well, and if he does, the Athletics will cover the spread.

Oakland is facing a struggling pitcher. Davidson has a 6.39 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, and opponents are batting .325 off him. He will be used as an opener, but that might benefit the Athletics. If they can come out early and score off Davidson, that would be a huge boost for the Athletics.

Final Royals-Athletics Prediction & Pick

I had two rules as the baseball season went on. Do not bet the Athletics, do not bet the Royals. Now these two teams are playing each other, so one of the rules will be broken. For this game, I am going to trust Paul Blackburn. I will take the Athletics at home to cover the spread.

Final Royals-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Athletics -1.5 (+160), Under 8.5 (-106)