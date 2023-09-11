The Kansas City Royals are on the road to take on the Chicago White Sox for the final series between these two teams in 2023. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Royals-White Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Royals were just swept by the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend. Those losses brought their loss total to an even 100 on the season, and they it is a real possibility that the Royals finish with 110 losses this season. They have shown some promise, but the Royals are ultimately the worst team in the MLB. They have lost seven of their last 10 games, and that is a similar trend to what has happened all season.

The White Sox have also lost seven of their last 10 games. They are coming off a series lost over the weekend against the Detroit Tigers. The White Sox have cleared house in their front office, and they are just waiting for the off-season. Chicago has not been able to get anything going this season, and there were some high expectations for them heading into this year. At 55-88, the White Sox own the fourth-worst record in the MLB this season.

Brady Singer will start against Dylan Cease in this game.

Here are the Royals-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Royals-White Sox Odds

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-170)

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+140)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Royals vs. White Sox

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals have faced Dylan Cease twice this season, and they were able to get to him in both games. In those games, Cease has thrown 10 1/3 innings, allowed 17 hits, given up four home runs, and he has a 9.38 ERA. Kansas City has had his number this season, and I do not see any reason why that will not continue in this game. Kansas City will need to keep it up, and they are coming off a rough weekend, but they are comfortable against Cease. If they can hit the ball around once again, Kansas City will cover the spread.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox just faced Brady Singer last week. In that game, the White Sox put up six runs on nine hits, and Singer got through five innings. Chicago also hit three home runs off Singer in that game. The White Sox do not do it often, but they were able to come alive against Singer, and play one of their better games. The White Sox are going to have to have Cease's back as he has been struggling, so they need to put up a similar game. If they do that, the White Sox will cover the spread.

Final Royals-White Sox Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a high-scoring game. Singer has not been pitching well lately, and Cease is just having a rough season. With this game, I just can not bet on the Royals. They are the worst team in the league, and I will not be betting on them. I am taking the White Sox to cover the spread.

Final Royals-White Sox Prediction & Pick: White Sox -1.5 (+140), Over 8 (-115)