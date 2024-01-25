Quarterback Russell Wilson has been taking to his socials to post about his kids lately, including his newborn with wife Ciara.

Russell Wilson may have been benched late in the season as quarterback of the Denver Broncos, but that doesn't seem to have put a damper on his personal life — he's been busy posting about his beautiful newborn, in addition to his three older kids and wife Ciara on social media.

Ciara took to her Instagram Story to post a sweet profile picture of her holding newborn daughter Amora Princess Wilson, and she credits her husband Russell Wilson as the “best photographer.”

Wilson also shared the photo to his Instagram, with the caption “The Most Beautiful View.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

It's a crowded house in the Wilson family these days — Amora, born in December, is the couple's fourth child. Wilson is the step-dad to Ciara's firstborn son, Future, who is 9 years old. He is also the father to daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3.

Wilson has been busy bragging about his kids on social media all off-season. The only difference between his posts and that of other proud suburban dads is that he's the one in your feed with a Super Bowl ring and pop star wife.

When Wilson and Ciara announced Amora's birth on social media, they shared a highlight reel from her newborn photoshoot. Wilson also waxed poetic about the “joys of life” during his school drop-off routine one day with his son Win. He also posted a photo recently of his daughter Sienna having fun at the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

All in all, looks like Russell Wilson is having a lot more fun with his family than he was with the Broncos during the season when Sean Payton was busy breathing down his neck.