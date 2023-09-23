Russell Wilson’s Seattle Seahawks era recently came to an end in 2022. Since his successful debut season in the NFL, the now-Denver Bronco has had quite the resume with numerous Pro Bowls, broken records and a Super Bowl win, which has helped him amass a net worth of $165 million. In this piece, however, we are going to talk about his wife, Grammy-winning singer and music icon Ciara.

Who is Russell Wilson's wife Ciara?

Since the Seahawks selected Russell Wilson in the 2012 NFL draft, the dual-threat quarterback has made his mark in the league with nine Pro Bowl selections, two consecutive Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl XLVIII win. Wilson most recently made headlines in 2022 after the Seahawks traded him to the Broncos, ending his memorable nine-season tenure with Seattle.

Owing to his standout play, Wilson has racked up a massive fan following, a reality backed up by his 5.5 million followers on Instagram. His celebrity, of course, is still dwarfed by that of his wife's, Ciara. The 36-year-old singer has a whopping 34.9 million Instagram followers.

If those two aren’t the definition of a power couple, what is?

Ciara's singing career

Ciara is well-known for her impact in the fields of R&B, dance and entertainment. In fact, many rising artists have credited her influence to their own work, including Normani, Kehlani, Tinashe, Jesy Nelson and many more.

Since her 2004 debut album Goodies, she has released seven studio albums, 28 music videos and 53 singles. Some of her many hits over the years include “Goodies,” “Promise,” “1, 2 Step,” “Like a Boy” and “Oh.”

Russell Wilson's and Ciara's courtship

In 2013, the then 27-year-old singer announced her engagement to rapper Future. She gave birth to their son, Future Zahir Wilburn, in May 2014. However, the two parted ways just a few months later due to Future’s reported infidelity. A year later, Ciara and Wilson’s relationship blossomed, and the rest is history.

In an interview with Sirius XM, Wilson recalled that he pulled quite a memorable pickup line on his future wife. During one of their hangouts, Ciara had pointed out his broken-down wallet, saying that he “was losing with that.” The NFL star recalled his response:

“I put my finger [up] and said, ‘First of all, with me, you're never losing. Second of all, that wallet, that shows consistency. That's what you're going to get from me. … You're going to get somebody who is consistent for you every day. Inside that wallet, there's something that's real in there.'”

Before the two tied the knot, the star quarterback famously revealed in an interview that he and Ciara were practicing abstinence. According to a 2015 Cosmopolitan article, Wilson quipped:

“I ain’t gonna lie to y’all now. I need you to pray for us. I know y’all have seen her on the screen. If there’s a 10, she’s a 15.”

True enough, Ciara has appeared in numerous magazine spreads and ad campaigns over the years, owing to her modeling contracts with Wilhelmina Models in 2009 and IMG in 2016. However, it must be noted that the feeling between the two was mutual.

The 36-year-old icon similarly gushed over her then-boyfriend to Cosmopolitan, saying that it was quite a struggle on her end as well.

“I’m not gonna lie. I’m human, so it is not easy, especially when I look at him and I think he is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen — that I’ve ever laid my eyes on, to be honest. I’m like, Look the other way! Look the other way!”

Russell Wilson's marriage with Ciara

The power couple announced their engagement a year later on March 11, 2016. Wilson himself took to his Instagram, showing his now-wife giggling and flashing her ring.

They married shortly thereafter, on July 6 at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, and have since had two children. The couple welcomed their daughter, Sienna Princess, on April 28, 2017, and their son, Win Harrison, on July 23, 2020.

When the Seahawks traded Wilson to Denver in 2022, the couple purchased a $25 million mansion in Englewood, Colo. Then in August 2023, Wilson and Ciara announced that they were expecting their third child together.

Russell Wilson and Ciara's business endeavors

Outside of her music career, Ciara has had numerous business endeavors, including founding fashion house The House of LR&C and co-owning Caribbean rum brand Ten To One Rum. She also went on to invest in other projects with Wilson. In 2019, the couple became part of the ownership group of Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders FC. They also own Why Not You Productions, a production company that has since been affiliated with Amazon Prime Video.

It seems Russell Wilson did keep his word: Ciara did get somebody consistent. And with each having the other, it looks like neither is losing. With that, we wish nothing but happiness for Ciara and Russell Wilson.