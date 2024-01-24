With Russell Wilson seemingly not long for the Broncos, the Raiders could potentially offer a change of scenery.

While the Las Vegas Raiders have their head coach in Antonio Pierce, there are still question marks surrounding the quarterback position. One option for the Raiders would be to take a page out of the Denver Broncos' playbook.

Las Vegas has been named a potential destination for Russell Wilson, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Raiders were on Wilson's original list of teams he'd be willing to be traded to as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. With more constants than changes, Wilson could don the silver and black in 2024.

“The Raiders need a vet, and they are one of Wilson's original teams he wanted to go to,” an NFL executive said. “He's stay in the AFC West, West Coast and Ciara can do a Las Vegas residency as a live performer.”

Sean Payton and the Broncos decided to bench Wilson to end the regular season. While there's still question marks on who will be under center in Denver, his benching essentially guarantees it won't be Wilson.

Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a similar fate, although he was benched much earlier for Aidan O'Connell. While Garoppolo still has more money on his contract, it seems unlike he'll return to QB1 status. O'Connell went 5-5 as a starter, throwing for 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Russell Wilson held just a 7-8 record, but he threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. While he hasn't found his groove with the Broncos, perhaps a change of scenery could help Wilson return to the upper echelon quarterback realm. The Raiders could be the team to offer him that opportunity.