The New Orleans Saints have made a surprising roster decision with Taysom Hill ahead of Week 1, officially designating him as a quarterback on the Week 1 roster. Hill had been listed as a tight end for all of training camp, according to Saints beat writer Nick Underhill.

Hill is one of the NFL's few positionless players, as he lines up all over the field for the Saints. Hill, 33, only caught 9 passes for 77 yards last season while being listed officially as a tight end.

Hill explained this offseason to the New Orleans Saints official website that he was hoping to expand on his skill set as a receiver for the 2023 season.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“I think that’s kind of stuff that hasn’t been explored a ton with me here,” Hill said. “The throwing stuff as a quarterback or running, that stuff we’ve been doing that for a long time and that’s come really natural for me. I think running routes and catching balls, that was a foreign thing for me and I also think because of that, we haven’t done a ton of it and I think there’s some opportunities there that we just haven’t explored yet. As I look at next season, I think the hope and the expectation is that that expands a little bit.”

Hill being listed as a quarterback may not change his actual role much, as the majority of his touches came running the ball last year (96 carries, 575 yards, 7 touchdowns) as opposed to passing (19 attempts) or receiving (9 catches).

Fantasy football managers, however, should take note of the official change. Depending on the site, Hill may now be listed solely as a quarterback, making him impossible to start in regular roster leagues at tight end or flex. Hill had been sort of a cheat code for fantasy football players by providing rushing stats at tight end, but that loophole may be closing with the Saints making Taysom Hill a quarterback with the recent roster move ahead of Week 1 against the Titans.