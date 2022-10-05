Alvin Kamara reveals status for Saints’ Week 5 vs. Seahawks

Alvin Kamara is dealing with a rib injury and had previously been listed as questionable for the New Orleans Saints’ Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. But the superstar running back provided an extremely encouraging update on his status ahead of Week 5, per Luke Johnson.

“Last week was kind of up in the air and didn’t go, this week I’m feeling great, healthy, ready to roll,” Kamara said. “So I’m going to be out there.”

Alvin Kamara wants to help the Saints win games. However, he also does not want to play if he’s unable to contribute at a high level.

“Yeah, I think everybody knows me,” Kamara said. “The main thing for me is just being able to help the team any way I can. Physically, if there’s a time where I feel like I can’t do that, then I can’t be out there, because the last thing I want to do is negatively impact the game, you know? So being all the way healthy and available on Sundays , that’s my biggest thing.”

The Saints are just 1-3 on the season. Additionally, they are 16th in rushing yards per game. With injury concerns at other positions, Alvin Kamara’s presence will be crucial to their success on Sunday and moving forward. Saints fans can expect a big game from Kamara, as he even said he would not play if he did not feel like he could help New Orleans.

The Saints will look to get the job done at home against the Seahawks on Sunday.