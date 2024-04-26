The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the National League West, but they have endured some inconsistent moments to begin the 2024 season. Expectations are high for LA following their huge offseason. Thus far, the Dodgers have performed well but they feature the potential to play much better.
The starting rotation has dealt with injury concerns, as Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw have yet to throw a pitch in 2024. Manager Dave Roberts provided updates on both star pitchers during a recent interview with MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM.
“Yeah, he's (Buehler) going to start, I think it's going to be Tuesday, for that Triple-A team, that OKC team,” Roberts said. “And then after that, then we will get him with us if all goes well… (Buehler's return) will be great. It's been a long time since Walker has pitched for us… We're all excited to get him back. I feel good that we're running out the whole process… So when he does come to us, you know, the leashes will be off. He can go do what he does.”
Buehler struggled in his most recent rehab outing, so the Dodgers are taking a patient approach with his return. Roberts also shared the latest update on future Hall-of-Famer Clayton Kershaw.
“Not far behind (Buehler's return) we've got Clayton Kershaw,” Roberts continued. “I talked to Kersh a couple days ago, all is well with him. So hopefully at some point this summer we will get him back too.”
Kershaw announced that he underwent left shoulder surgery before entering free agency this past offseason. The Dodgers still re-signed Kershaw and are hopeful he will return during the summer.
Buehler nearing return
Buehler, a two-time All-Star, has not pitched in an MLB game since 2022. He's a talented hurler, but injuries have unfortunately limited him. Buehler has already underwent two Tommy John surgeries in his career.
Nevertheless, Buehler could provide a pivotal spark for the Dodgers upon his return. He features the ceiling of a Cy Young award candidate, so the Dodgers may take another step forward following his next rehab start.
Again, Buehler struggled in his most recent rehab outing. That is not too concerning, though, since he has not pitched in so long. It will take some time for Buehler to get back on track. It is clear that Buehler is nearing a return from injury, however.
When will Kershaw return to Dodgers?
Kershaw's timeline is less certain. He previously stated that he expects to return at some point this summer. That timeline does not exactly provide a strict return date.
The good news is that the Dodgers are going to compete and probably win the National League West in 2024. Kershaw does not need to rush his return. The primary goal for Kershaw will be a playoff return.
Sure, Kershaw has dealt with some trouble in the postseason in the past. Perhaps not pitching all season long will lead to a new version of Kershaw in the postseason. He may be fresh and ready to go. It would not be surprising to see Kershaw make a positive impact in the 2024 playoffs.
Of course, we are still in April so that is not something to think about at the moment. For now, the Dodgers will focus on playing a quality brand of baseball during the 2024 campaign.