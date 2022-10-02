Alvin Kamara joins Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas with final Saints update for Vikings game

The New Orleans Saints are going to play the Minnesota Vikings in London without a number of key offensive weapons. It was already known that quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas were going to miss the Week 4 tilt, but Sunday morning brought the news that running back Alvin Kamara will also be out because of a rib injury.

This will the the second missed game of the season for Kamara, who also sat out Week 2. He returned to play last week and had a modest performance in an ugly loss to the Carolina Panthers, rushing 15 times for 61 yards and catching just two passes for 12 yards despite being targeted seven times.

It has been a sluggish start to the season for the Saints’ star running back. In addition to the two missed games, Kamara didn’t find the end zone yet in either game he appeared in. He had just nine carries for 39 yards to go along with three catches for nine yards in Week 1.

Meanwhile, Winston will finally miss a game after trying to play through his own injury woes. He reportedly suffered multiple back fractures earlier this season but tried to play on. He struggled mightily the last two weeks, though, throwing five interceptions over two defeats.

Andy Dalton will get the call in Winston’s place.

As for Thomas, missing games has unfortunately become rather common for him. After staying healthy and rarely sitting out in the first few seasons of his career, the Saints wideout only played seven games in 2020 and then missed all of 2021. He’s off to a solid start in 2022 with three touchdowns, but now he finds himself out for this Vikings game because of a foot injury.

The Saints are 1-2 on the season and facing an uphill battle to beat the 2-1 Vikings.