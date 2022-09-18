Saints QB Jameis Winston playing through four back fractures in Week 2 vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints will be without star running back Alvin Kamara on Sunday against the Buccaneers, and he’s not the only one banged up for Week 2. While Jameis Winston is playing against Tom Brady and the Bucs, who are also plagued by injury, the starting quarterback will not be at 100% during the game. According to Jay Glazer, via Ari Meirov, Winston is dealing with as many as four fractures in his back, but will play through the pain (of which there is reportedly a lot) on Sunday.

#Saints QB Jameis Winston is playing today with 4 fractures in his back, per @JayGlazer, and he's in a lot of pain. There is no risk of further damage and he's wearing pads to protect the area. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 18, 2022

Winston will be wearing pads to protect his back, and the Saints are confident that there is no risk of further damaging the injury. The former No. 1 overall pick will have to bring some extra toughness on Sunday as he prepares to take on his former team and its formidable defense.

Not having Kamara available will make Winston’s job even more difficult. Mark Ingram figures to take over as the lead runner out of the backfield. He’s not as comfortable of a pass-catcher as Kamara, but he’s plenty experienced with the Saints’ offense.

Winston landed on the injury report after Week 1 but was able to participate at practice throughout the week. His back injury has been causing him significant discomfort, but it ultimately didn’t prove to be enough to keep him from suiting up on Sunday.

The Saints are still considered favorites in the matchup, as the Buccaneers will be without key weapons such as Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, giving Brady fewer targets to work with as he attempts to pick apart the Saints’ secondary.