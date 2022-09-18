Jameis Winston’s improved play has been a boon for fantasy league owners everywhere. Before, the New Orleans Saints quarterback was a liability at times due to his penchant for creating turnovers. However, Winston has been steadily improving his accuracy and decision-making, and he’s now an appealing option for fantasy owners everywhere.

After an impressive Week 1 against the Falcons, Jameis Winston’s status for the Saints was in jeopardy. The quarterback was listed as questionable due to some nagging concerns with his back. Thankfully, it seems like Winston is ready to rock against his former team in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (via Adam Schefter)

Saints’ QB Jameis Winston, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a back injury, is expected to play vs. the Buccaneers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022

Winston and the Saints are going up a familiar foe in Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite the presence of Brady, New Orleans has always had the Bucs’ number in the regular season. That includes their first game in 2021, when the team won despite Jameis Winston’s injury knocking him out of the game (and the season, eventually).

Now, Winston has a chance of making his mama (and fantasy owners everywhere) proud against the team that drafted him initially. The QB initially made a name for himself in Tampa Bay as a volatile, gun-slinging machine who can win or lose games in spectacular fashion. Now with the Saints, Winston has redefined himself as a solid arm to lead his team to victory.

After a thrilling comeback against the Falcons in Week 1, the Saints have a chance to continue the momentum against the top dog of the division. With Jameis Winston in tow, the team is hoping to continue their dominance against the Buccaneers.