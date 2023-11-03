New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas isn't afraid to show tough love to his teammates when necessary.

Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints are currently looking to distinguish themselves from the pack in a crowded NFC South playoff picture. The Saints currently sit at an even 4-4 on the season, and Thomas has seen somewhat of a reduced role in his Age 30 season but is still finding ways to contribute to what has been a sporadic at times New Orleans offense in 2023.

Now, Hopkins is getting 100 percent honest on his new role as somewhat of a mentor to some of New Orleans' younger receivers, including being willing to show tough love to his teammates when necessary.

“If it works, I'm going to do a lot of it,” said Thomas, per John DeShazier of NewOrleansSaints.com. “Whatever it takes. At the end of the day, it's all about winning. If they see me speaking to the guys and being honest and Coach gives me the green light to lead and do those types of things, I accept the challenge and I know that's all contributing in to the role to make better plays, make this a better team…

“To bring a sense of urgency, keep guys alert – to whom much is given, much is expected. So I've got to be that guy every day and if that's what they need me to do and that helps us win games and get our ultimate goal, that's what I'm going to do. I'm going to contribute in any way I can.

The Saints next take the field on November 5 against the Chicago Bears.