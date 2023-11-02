New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave had nothing but praise for WR Michael Thomas as a teammate as Olave tries to break out of an October slump.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has had a rough few seasons. Following a historic start to his NFL career, the wideout has battled ankle troubles in recent years, missing most of the previous three seasons. But hear it from Chris Olave, and Thomas has been an invaluable member of the team.

“He’s been there since Day One” Olave gushed about Thomas, per The Times-Picayune's Rod Walker.

Olave continued: “Even when I need someone, especially in times like this when I feel like things aren’t going my way…. He gives me the truth and that’s what I love about him.”

The times like this refers to Olave's output in the previous two Saints games. He posted just 57 receiving yards in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His Week 8 follow-up was even worse, producing 46 yards against the Indianapolis Colts.

Olave has yet to find the end zone since Week 5, his lone touchdown of the season. He hasn't gotten to 100 yards in a game since Week 3.

Thomas knows all about adversity, although his slump has been much longer than Olave's.

The Ohio State product recorded more than 1,100 receiving yards in each of his first four NFL seasons, the result of playing alongside Saints QB Drew Brees. But an ankle injury struck in 2020, derailing his promising career.

Thomas played in seven games in 2020 before hitting the IR. Following ankle surgery and a subsequent setback, Thomas missed all of 2021.

He managed to return for the start of the 2022 season. But foot troubles again landed him on IR in November, after appearing in just three games.

Olave's less than stellar October is surely frustrating. However, he sounds thankful he's got someone to help him through and put into perspective his troubles.