New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Jake Haener has reportedly been suspended for the first six games of the 2023 NFL season due to violating the league's PED policy, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Jake Haener was the fourth quarterback on the Saints' depth chart, so he was not expected to play in any games this year regardless. However, he will lose experience of being at an NFL game and on the sideline as a rookie for those first six games.

Haener released a statement regarding the suspension.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The Saints selected Haener with the 25th pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, so it will be interesting to see if New Orleans tries to develop him long-term.

In college, Haener played at Washington for one year, but only threw 13 passes, according to Sports Reference. He then transferred to Fresno State, where he played three seasons from 2020 through 2022. In 2020, Haener threw for 2,021 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions in six games. The 2021 season was Haener's best. He threw for 4,096 yards, 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games. In Haener's last year, he threw for 2,896 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions in 10 games.

He put up some good performances at Fresno State, but is not expected to become a starter in the NFL.

Haener is behind Derek Carr, Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill on the Saints' depth chart. Derek Carr is expected to be the starter, while Jameis Winston is the backup and Taysom Hill will likely be used as the gadget type of player that we have been accustomed to over the last couple of years.

Despite not being expected to play, it was not the way Haener wanted to start his career.