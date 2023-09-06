It wasn’t long ago that Michael Thomas was in the discussion of best wide receiver in the NFL. The New Orleans Saints star averaged 1,378 yards across the first four seasons of his career and led the league in receptions and receiving yards in 2019, winning the league’s Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Nearly four years and several injuries later, Thomas is back to being fully healthy and ready to make an impact in the Saints offense again. His mindset has changed a bit, but his main goal is to go out and dominate on the field.

“I'm more focused on: Am I beating the man across from me? Am I dominating the man across from me? I’m trying to win every rep against the man across from me. So that’s more what I’m focused on,” Thomas said, via Nick Underhill.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Thomas played in 10 games in the last three seasons and missed the entire 2021 season due to an ankle injury. He was productive in three games last year before a foot injury derailed his comeback season.

Thomas may not be considered the Saints' No. 1 target anymore thanks to the emergence of fellow Ohio State Buckeye Chris Olave, but his health will play a major factor in New Orleans' season.

If he can remain on the field throughout the season, the Saints should run away with the NFC South. If he's the same as he was before his multitude of injuries, New Orleans could be a dangerous team in the playoffs.

Regardless of what happens, the mindset and determination are there for Michael Thomas. The Saints will see what he has left in the tank starting Sunday.