Sean Payton might be the head coach of the Denver Broncos now, but he knows just how loyal New Orleans Saints superfan Jimmy Buffett was to the organization, who passed away last week at 76 after a long battle with skin cancer.

Payton recently spoke on Buffett's love of the Saints and reflected on his friendship with the late country singer.

Via Peter King of NBC Sports:

“What a fan. He loved the Saints. He checked all the boxes. From Pascagoula, Miss. Check. Loved the Saints back to Tulane Stadium. Check. Loved everything about our region. Check. He played the bars on the Florida Panhandle and all through the Gulf Shore, Destin, Pensacola, the Redneck Riviera. Just loved playing the guitar in a bar. That was his life. And the Saints. Every year, if we played eight home games, he’d be at 6, down on the field, next to our bench.

“That first year I was there, it was the Colts-Bears Super Bowl in Miami, and I went down to Miami, and Jimmy asked a few of us to go out on his boat down there. He had his chef cook us cheeseburgers. Cheeseburgers in paradise. How about that?

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“When I was suspended [in 2012 for Bountygate], he played a concert in New Orleans and asked me to come. Well, I was laying low and really didn’t want to. But I went. He comes out in a FREE SEAN PAYTON T-shirt. At one point he says, ‘We need some help on the bongos!’ I come out and he’s wearing that T-shirt, and I think, ‘Great. Now I’ll be suspended a year and a half.’

“I’m going back to practice with my team Monday morning. I’ll be thinking of ‘Come Monday.’

“I lost Jimmy Buffett. We lost him. But the New Orleans Saints lost their biggest fan.”

Buffett attended the Saints' very first game in 1967 at Tulane Stadium and had a strong relationship with Payton from the day he was hired by New Orleans to the day he left and beyond.

Rest in peace.