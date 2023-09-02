Jimmy Buffett, the singer, songwriter, and mogul behind the 1977 hit “Margaritaville” has died. He was 76.

According to his official website, and a statement posted on his social media pages, the singer and mogul passed away yesterday (Sept. 1).

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the statement on his social media read.

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many,” the statement continued.

A cause of death has not been announced at this time of the writing.

Many flocked to X (previously known as Twitter) to give their condolences.

“He created Margaritaville is what he did. He coined the phrases ‘5 o’clock somewhere' and ‘cheeseburger in paradise' single-handed. He was a brave American singer-songwriter who pioneered the island escapism lifestyle. And in this house, Jimmy Buffett is a hero, end of story,” one fan wrote.

The Chicago Cubs also changed their marquee to honor the late legend.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary musician and Cubs fan Jimmy Buffett.Thank you for introducing Wrigley Field to the world as a concert venue. The Cubs organization sends its sincere condolences to Buffett's family, friends and fans,” the organization wrote.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary musician and Cubs fan Jimmy Buffett. Thank you for introducing Wrigley Field to the world as a concert venue. The Cubs organization sends its sincere condolences to Buffett's family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/NXHbsbyY6e — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 2, 2023

The hashtag #RIPLegend also began to trend.

Besides “Margaritaville,” the singer was also known for “It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere,” “Come Monday,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and many more. He also was able make his hit song “Margaritaville” into a hospitality chain which included a hotel and restaurant chain as well as a cruise line.

Buffett leaves behind his wife, Jane Slagsvol, who he had been married to since 1978 and three children.