The New Orleans Saints are hoping for a better 2023 season after a disappointing 2022 campaign. With Derek Carr in the fold at quarterback, New Orleans appears set for a comeback season.

Head Coach Dennis Allen is busy tweaking the Saints’ roster. The Saints waived an ex-Raiders first round pick recently in preparation for the upcoming season opener. The team also made a decision on an ex-Cowboys linebacker that will surprise many fans.

One New Orleans player hoping for a successful comeback season is tight end Jimmy Graham, the former Miami Hurricane and longtime NFL star.

The 36-year-old Graham was drafted in the third round out of Miami in 2010. He has played for four NFL teams over the duration of his NFL career, most recently with the Chicago Bears in 2021. Graham’s last NFL season of 50 catches or more was 2020 with the Bears. He topped out at 99 catches for the Saints in 2011.

On Tuesday, August 29, it was announced that Graham made the Saints’ 53-man roster, a victory in and of itself for the veteran tight end.

Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen said that the last two weeks have made a big difference in Graham’s fate with the team. The five-time Pro Bowler led the NFL in TD receptions in 2013 and made First Team All-Pro that season, as well as second team All-Pro in 2011.