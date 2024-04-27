The Sacramento Kings are once again on the outside looking in this year in the NBA playoffs. The Kings had some strong momentum this season, and appeared to be a contender in the Western Conference. Mistakes down the stretch doomed the team, and the Kings truly only have themselves to blame for the disappointing way the whole campaign ended.
The Kings managed to win only 46 games, despite having one of the best overall statistical teams in the league. Here's a look at why Sacramento should have done much better.
Kings' defensive stats were good enough
Sacramento finished the regular season with a 46-36 record. The team lost in the NBA Play-In Tournament to the New Orleans Pelicans, in a game that should have been won by Sactown. The Pelican's Zion Williamson was out for that matchup. The loss truly epitomized a season of missed opportunities for the Kings.
The Kings had one of the most effective defenses of the 2023-24 NBA campaign. Sacramento was tied for the top of the league in giving up the fewest fast break points in the league, with the Houston Rockets. The team also gave up the fewest second chance points in the league, per league stats. While no team is perfect, the Kings made it hard for opposing teams to really exploit them. Sacramento also had the best team defensive rebounding percentage in the league, at a little more than 74 percent. The defense was there for most of the year, but it didn't show up in the team's final stretch.
The offense was there…until it wasn't
Sacramento also had a solid offense this season in the NBA. The team was near the top of the league in several statistical categories. The Kings finished the regular season in the top 10 for points per game, field goals made per game, three-point shots made per game, and field goal attempts. The Kings were keeping the ship afloat and making the most of nearly every possession. It should have been enough to carry them into the playoffs.
It wasn't. In the team's most important game of the season, all of that buildup and statistical success went out the door. The Kings finished the Pelicans play-in game shooting worse than its average in nearly every category. Sactown was abysmal from the three-point line especially, shooting almost 27 percent from the perimeter in the game. Its season average from three was 36 percent, nearly 10 percentage points higher.
Things weren't any better when it came to its overall field goal percentage. The Kings shot a total of 41 percent against the Pelicans, and that again was lower than its season average of 47 percent. It seemed the big moment was just too much for the Kings, and that spelled doom for the club.
Kings' fatal flaw haunted them in final game
Sacramento had one truly fatal flaw this season, and that was at the free-throw line. The team was the worst free throw shooting team in the NBA, making 75 percent of their shots, per league stats. That misery turned out to doom them in the play-in game against New Orleans.
Against the Pelicans, the Kings only made 68 percent of their free throws. That miserable number turned out to be even worse than their season average. The Kings' seven misses in the game turned out to be the difference. New Orleans ended up winning that contest, 105-98. The Pelicans also showed Sacramento how it is done at the charity stripe, making 77 percent of their free throws. If Sacramento had just made their free throws, they likely would have won the contest.
Sacramento will need to look at how the 2024 NBA Draft can increase their chances of a deep playoff run next year. The team is also trying to figure out how to keep their stars, including Malik Monk, who is headed for free agency this offseason.