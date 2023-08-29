The New Orleans Saints are waiving safety Johnathan Abram, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Abram, who was previously a first round draft pick by the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, has been in the NFL since 2019. He remained with the Raiders through the 2021 season before playing with the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, and Raiders in 2022. Abram was trying to find a new home in New Orleans but will potentially need to find a new team now. However, Pelissero reports that the Saints want Abram on the practice squad if he ends up clearing waivers.

Jonathan Abram has displayed signs of being a reliable player in the NFL. In 2020, he totaled 86 combined tackles to go along with two interceptions. He recorded 116 combined tackles during the 2021 campaign with Las Vegas. In 2022, while playing for three different teams, he ended up with 60 total combined tackles across 15 games.

It will be intriguing to see what the future holds for Abram. The Saints could end up promoting him at some point down the road if he ends up on the practice roster.

Saints heading into 2023 season

The Saints are in the process of finalizing their roster cuts prior to the 2023 season. New Orleans could look to make additional trades and/or signings as well as Week 1 looms.

New Orleans is hoping for a strong campaign in 2023 with Derek Carr leading the charge at quarterback. New Orleans still has holes on the roster without question, but the may be in line for a decent season nonetheless.