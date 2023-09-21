The Seattle Seahawks are flying high after a thrilling last-second 37-31 win in front of thousands of ski mask-clad Detroit Lions fans at Ford Field this past Sunday. Pete Carroll's Seahawks have a chance to continue the momentum at home this weekend against Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers.

The Seahawks are currently 1-1 and have a battle on their hands in the NFC West against the Rams and first-place San Francisco 49ers.

Geno Smith's star is rising in the wake of Sunday's win as his hilarious interaction with an NFL ref has gone viral. Carroll had a five-word message for Tyler Lockett after his heroic last second play in Detroit.

A premium has been placed on secondary play heading into Week 3 with the talented rookie Young and top target Adam Thielen coming to town for a 4:25 p.m. ET shootout in Seattle.

According to Steve Reed of the Associated Press, the Seahawks could be without talented cornerback Riq Woolen during the game on Sunday. Woolen was injured in the first half of Sunday's game against the Lions after which first round pick Devon Witherspoon (Illinois) filled in. Woolen is questionable for Week 3 with a chest injury.

Rookie defensive lineman Mike Morris, a former Michigan Wolverines star now with the Seahawks, was also placed on injured reserve due to what is expected to be a season-ending shoulder injury.

The Panthers enter Sunday's game with zero wins and two losses on the season. Young's team has scored just 27 points combined, but the Seahawks' defense hasn't been at its best this season giving up over 30 points in both of their first two games.

Woolen had six interceptions last season and 63 total tackles. According to Carroll, his replacement Witherspoon could move to the nickelback position soon, but should remain on the outside for the time being due to necessity.