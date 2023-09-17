In their epic battle against the Detroit Lions in Week 2, the Seattle Seahawks earned the opening possession of overtime. It didn't take long for Tyler Lockett to make his mark on the contest and send the Seahawks home happy.

Geno Smith and the offense were able to drive the ball to the Lions' six-yard line. Once there, with just under six minutes left in overtime, Lockett caught a touchdown pass from Smith and secured Seattle's 37-31 victory. Head coach Pete Carroll couldn't be happier seeing Lockett's heroics, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

“I hope he plays forever,” Carroll said of Lockett.

While his overtime touchdown catch stole the show, Lockett was a huge contributor for the Seahawks throughout the entire contest. He finished the game with a team-high eight receptions for 59 yards and two touchdowns. The win marked Seattle's first of the 2023.

Pete Carroll is no stranger to watching Lockett shine. The wide receiver was drafted by Carroll and company back in 2015. He has become a focal point of the offense, earning both a Pro Bowl nod and an All-Pro nomination during his time in Seattle.

While Lockett is going on 32-years-old, Pete Carroll is hoping Tyler Lockett and his playmaking ability never leave Seattle. His performance against the Lions was just a long line of games in which the wide receiver has come up clutch for the Seahawks.

As they continue on throughout the 2023, Carroll will be looking for Lockett to continue his explosive play. If it were up to him, Lockett's explosiveness would never cease to end.