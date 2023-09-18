Many people were incredulous when the Seattle Seahawks signed quarterback Geno Smith- who had been a decadelong journeyman before a breakout 2022- to a three-year contract worth $105 million in the offseason. But fear not, he is doing more than just making plays on the field. The veteran is also entertaining the masses.

A week after he became viral for his highly relatable reaction to a charging Aaron Donald, Smith indirectly gave fans another all-time soundbite before eventually leading the Seahawks to a thrilling, 37-31 overtime victory against the Detroit Lions. This, time, though, he was on the receiving end of it.

While trailing 21-17 early in the fourth quarter, the 32-year-old QB got flagged for intentional grounding. He loudly protested as the official was formally announcing the penalty. “I'm talking to America here, excuse me,” the referee said, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Two straight weeks, Seahawks’ QB Geno Smith has been involved in the sound byte of the week. Last week, he had Aaron Donald coming at him; this week, it was an official. pic.twitter.com/yJLHGRO8YG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2023

This guy just can't catch a break. The call was rather controversial, considering Smith appeared to be targeting wide receiver Tyler Lockett. With Seattle at risk of starting 0-2, such a quip probably made the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year even more irate.

Hopefully, Geno Smith was able to laugh it off after the Seahawks clinched the win. He marched them right down the field, linking up with Lockett for a six-yard, game-winning touchdown. Although the ref's brush-off is going to dominate a lot of talk, especially on social media, no can deny this clutch performance.

After a poor showing in Seattle's season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, it was all too easy to slap the “one-year wonder” label on Smith. His Week 2 effort, however, proved that he is not going to shrink back into obscurity so easily. Whether it be through his play, or via some chuckles, the signal-caller is already making an impact in the 2023-24 campaign.