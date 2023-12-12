Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll shared an optimistic update on their injured rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon

The Seattle Seahawks 2023 season looks like it's starting to go off the rails, but even amidst the turmoil, arguably the brightest spot of the season for Seattle has been the immediate and legitimate production of rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Seattle selected Witherspoon, a consensus 2022 All-American at Illinois, with the 5th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a pick they obtained in the trade with the Denver Broncos for Russell Wilson. Witherspoon walked in the door and established himself as a presence immediately.

At the moment, Witherspoon is the 7th-highest rated cornerback in the NFL per Pro Football Focus, and has put up big time counting stats too (65 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 interception that was returned for a touchdown, and 16 pass breakups). But now, after suffering a hip pointer in Seattle's last game versus San Francisco, the impact rookie's availability against the Eagles next week is officially in question.

“It's a legitimate hip pointer, he took a knee in the hip, and that's what he's dealing with,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll shared with reporters, per John Boyle of Seahawks.com. “He was way better today than he was yesterday in terms of discomfort, so hopefully we'll make some good progress on that. We won't know until late in the week how he's doing though.”

The good news for Seattle fans… Pete Carroll does seem optimistic that Witherspoon should be good to go when Seattle hosts the Eagles on Monday Night Football.

“He's had a fantastic start. I would expect he's going to make it back this week, and he'll be out there battling again.”